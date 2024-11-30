Previous
A deep hole between some tree roots... by marlboromaam
A deep hole between some tree roots...

And probably where the box turtle will spend the colder months of our winter.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
With lots of leaves to keep him warm… really to see.
November 30th, 2024  
