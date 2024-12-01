Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2052
New shed in color...
Filling up fast! Phone shot.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6297
photos
135
followers
97
following
562% complete
View this month »
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
Latest from all albums
2049
1695
2050
1696
2051
1697
2052
1698
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
16th November 2024 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
old
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
shed
,
phoneography
,
tool-shed
Kathy A
ace
I still think it should be red 😊
December 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
@kjarn
LOL! It would stand out like a sore thumb and draw attention. =)
December 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close