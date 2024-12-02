Previous
Before the frost... by marlboromaam
Before the frost...

The Showy Rattlebox blooms were still going strong.
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
What a beautiful flower.
December 2nd, 2024  
@onewing Thank you, Babs.
December 2nd, 2024  
