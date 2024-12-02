Sign up
Photo 2053
Before the frost...
The Showy Rattlebox blooms were still going strong.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6299
photos
135
followers
97
following
562% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
30th October 2024 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
fall
,
autumn
,
weed
,
wildflower
,
seed-pod
,
crotalaria-spectabilis
,
showy-rattlebox
Babs
ace
What a beautiful flower.
December 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
@onewing
Thank you, Babs.
December 2nd, 2024
