Previous
Photo 2059
Crepe myrtle leaves...
Shot the latter part of November.
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6311
photos
135
followers
97
following
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
2056
1702
2057
1703
2058
1704
2059
1705
Views
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
23rd November 2024 12:18pm
gold
,
rust
,
orange
,
fall
,
autumn
,
crepe-myrtle-leaves
