Louis XV chair...

That matches the love seat. It was damaged in the last move and mom was going to get it repaired and reupholstered to match the love seat. Another one to be sold as is at auction.

When we were stationed in France during the early 1960s, my mother scoured the junk shops all over the country for treasures she could have restored. This chair was made during the time of and style of Louis XV. It is NOT a reproduction. She had the wood refinished and has had it reupholstered once. I blurred the distracting background as best as I could in On1. Phone shot.
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Corinne C ace
All this furniture is so beautiful
December 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
@corinnec My mom would be pleased you think so, Corinne. =) Thank you very much.
December 9th, 2024  
