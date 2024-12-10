Sign up
Previous
Photo 2061
Andropogon virginicus
It's that time of year for the fluff of our native broomsedge. More info here -
http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=89
Uploading early as we have a wakeup call before the crack of dawn tomorrow. Will catch up with you later tomorrow.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6315
photos
135
followers
97
following
564% complete
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
2061
2058
1704
2059
1705
2060
1706
2061
1707
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
13th November 2024 11:38am
Tags
seeds
,
fluff
,
broomsedge-bluestem
,
andropogon-virginicus
,
broomsedge
,
old-field-broomstraw
Corinne C
ace
Marvelous minimalist shot! The dark background is perfect.
December 10th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful light against the dark. Hope your early morning is for a fun reason!
December 10th, 2024
