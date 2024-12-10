Previous
Andropogon virginicus by marlboromaam
Photo 2061

Andropogon virginicus

It's that time of year for the fluff of our native broomsedge. More info here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=89

Uploading early as we have a wakeup call before the crack of dawn tomorrow. Will catch up with you later tomorrow.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
564% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Marvelous minimalist shot! The dark background is perfect.
December 10th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful light against the dark. Hope your early morning is for a fun reason!
December 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact