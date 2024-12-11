Previous
A matching pair of Louis XV chairs...
A matching pair of Louis XV chairs...

To be sold at auction and the last of the antique French furniture. When we were stationed in France during the early 1960s, my mother scoured the junk shops all over the country for treasures she could have restored. These chairs were made during the time of and style of Louis XV. NO reproductions. She had the wood refinished and has had them reupholstered more times than I can remember. I blurred the distracting background as best as I could in On1. Phone shot.

Another wake up call before the crack of dawn, so uploading early. Will catch up with you all later tomorrow.
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Such gorgeous chairs beautifully captured, I love hoe you blurred the background.
