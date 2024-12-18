Previous
Seeking a warm spot... by marlboromaam
Seeking a warm spot...

Little anole moving very slowly trying to find a spot to warm its little bones.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and presentation.
December 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
December 18th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture and details.
December 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute and nicely presented.
December 18th, 2024  
