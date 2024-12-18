Sign up
Photo 2069
Seeking a warm spot...
Little anole moving very slowly trying to find a spot to warm its little bones.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
fall
autumn
lizard
anole
on1-border
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and presentation.
December 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
December 18th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture and details.
December 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute and nicely presented.
December 18th, 2024
