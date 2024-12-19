Previous
Last of the maple leaves to fall... by marlboromaam
Photo 2070

Last of the maple leaves to fall...

Filler - no need to comment.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
567% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
December 19th, 2024  
Wylie ace
lovely complimentary colours
December 19th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Sooo delicate & sparse. Gorgeous colours
December 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and colours.
December 19th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful, they look like fluttering butterflies
December 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact