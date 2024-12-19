Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2070
Last of the maple leaves to fall...
Filler - no need to comment.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6333
photos
136
followers
98
following
567% complete
View this month »
2063
2064
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
Latest from all albums
2067
1713
2068
1714
2069
1715
2070
1716
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
23rd November 2024 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
maple
,
on1-border
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
December 19th, 2024
Wylie
ace
lovely complimentary colours
December 19th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Sooo delicate & sparse. Gorgeous colours
December 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and colours.
December 19th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful, they look like fluttering butterflies
December 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close