Previous
American holly... by marlboromaam
Photo 2071

American holly...

Aka - Christmas Holly (Ilex opaca). A found little tree growing wild in the woods. Its leaves were pristine, but no berries to be found. The birds and deer ate them if there were any. Border added in On1. More info here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=741
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
567% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely presentation
December 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
@ziggy77 Thank you, Jo!
December 20th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous shot!
December 20th, 2024  
KV ace
Festive fav!
December 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne.

@kvphoto Thank you very much, KV!
December 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact