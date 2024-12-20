Sign up
Previous
Photo 2071
American holly...
Aka - Christmas Holly (Ilex opaca). A found little tree growing wild in the woods. Its leaves were pristine, but no berries to be found. The birds and deer ate them if there were any. Border added in On1. More info here -
http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=741
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
5
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6335
photos
136
followers
98
following
567% complete
2064
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
2068
1714
2069
1715
2070
1716
2071
1717
Views
3
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
23rd November 2024 12:25pm
Tags
green
,
ilex-opaca
,
american-holly
,
on1-border
,
christmas-holly
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely presentation
December 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
@ziggy77
Thank you, Jo!
December 20th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous shot!
December 20th, 2024
KV
ace
Festive fav!
December 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
@kvphoto
Thank you very much, KV!
December 20th, 2024
@kvphoto Thank you very much, KV!