A few spiky balls for the birds and squirrels... by marlboromaam
A few spiky balls for the birds and squirrels...

They're falling out of the Sweetgum trees everywhere!
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Susan Wakely ace
Nice colour against the blue sky.
December 21st, 2024  
