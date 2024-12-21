Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2072
A few spiky balls for the birds and squirrels...
They're falling out of the Sweetgum trees everywhere!
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6337
photos
136
followers
98
following
567% complete
View this month »
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
Latest from all albums
2069
1715
2070
1716
2071
1717
2072
1718
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
23rd November 2024 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
blue-sky
,
wintertime
,
sweetgum-tree
,
spiky-balls
,
seed-balls
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice colour against the blue sky.
December 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close