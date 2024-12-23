The children were nestled...

All snug in their beds

While Wile E. Coyote

Quite out of his head

Blasted off for the moon

And missed it instead...



Or maybe you've heard the expression... Curse a blue streak...



Hah! A little fun with On1 layers and some cartoon humor. Uploading early since we have another wakeup call before the crack. BOB if you care to click through. Phone shot.