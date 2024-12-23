Sign up
Photo 2074
The children were nestled...
All snug in their beds
While Wile E. Coyote
Quite out of his head
Blasted off for the moon
And missed it instead...
Or maybe you've heard the expression... Curse a blue streak...
Hah! A little fun with On1 layers and some cartoon humor. Uploading early since we have another wakeup call before the crack. BOB if you care to click through. Phone shot.
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
4
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6341
photos
136
followers
98
following
568% complete
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
24th November 2024 1:01pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
moon
,
winter
,
trees
,
stars
,
contrail
,
composite
,
night-sky
,
wintertime
,
phoneography
,
on1-layers
KV
ace
Pretty cool.
December 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
Thanks, KV.
December 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
December 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
@joansmor
Thank you very much, Joan. =)
December 22nd, 2024
