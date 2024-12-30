Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2081
A frosty morning...
Not so long ago. Phone shot with border added in On1.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6355
photos
138
followers
88
following
570% complete
View this month »
2074
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
Latest from all albums
2078
1724
2079
1725
2080
1726
2081
1727
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
1st December 2024 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
frost
,
frosty
,
wintertime
,
phoneography
,
azalea-bush
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 30th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful crispy frosty coating on your plants…
I like the freshness of winter.
December 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
@joansmor
Thank you, Joan.
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
December 30th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous textures
December 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
@kjarn
Thank you, Kathy.
December 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I like the freshness of winter.
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.