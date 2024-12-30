Previous
A frosty morning... by marlboromaam
A frosty morning...

Not so long ago. Phone shot with border added in On1.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 30th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful crispy frosty coating on your plants…
I like the freshness of winter.
December 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
@joansmor Thank you, Joan.

@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.
December 30th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous textures
December 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
@kjarn Thank you, Kathy.
December 30th, 2024  
