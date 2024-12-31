Sign up
Previous
Photo 2082
Back in the woods...
Some trees are protected from our harsh weather and delight with their very own tinsel of pine needles caught in their branches and leaves.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
wintertime
,
intimate-landscape
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is lovely and I like the tones.
December 31st, 2024
Mags
ace
@mittens
Thank you, Marilyn.
December 31st, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful image of the woods with beautiful light and shadows.
December 31st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice light on the trees.
December 31st, 2024
