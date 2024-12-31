Previous
Back in the woods... by marlboromaam
Back in the woods...

Some trees are protected from our harsh weather and delight with their very own tinsel of pine needles caught in their branches and leaves.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely and I like the tones.
December 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
@mittens Thank you, Marilyn.
December 31st, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful image of the woods with beautiful light and shadows.
December 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice light on the trees.
December 31st, 2024  
