Previous
May it be happy, healthy and prosperous... by marlboromaam
Photo 2083

May it be happy, healthy and prosperous...

Uploading early for New Year's Day since I have no clue how late I'll sleep in the morning.

Composite created in On1 layers with an image of the sky, some frost and the text.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
570% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Happy New Year Mags
January 1st, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Happy New Year!!!
January 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
@kjarn Thank you, Kathy.

@rontu Thank you, Linda.
January 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact