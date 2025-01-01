Sign up
Previous
Photo 2083
May it be happy, healthy and prosperous...
Uploading early for New Year's Day since I have no clue how late I'll sleep in the morning.
Composite created in On1 layers with an image of the sky, some frost and the text.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6359
photos
138
followers
88
following
570% complete
View this month »
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
Latest from all albums
2080
1726
2081
1727
2082
1728
2083
1729
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
23rd November 2024 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue-sky
,
frost
,
composite
,
new-year
,
on1-layers
Kathy A
ace
Happy New Year Mags
January 1st, 2025
Linda Godwin
Happy New Year!!!
January 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
@kjarn
Thank you, Kathy.
@rontu
Thank you, Linda.
January 1st, 2025
@rontu Thank you, Linda.