Previous
Photo 2085
A gift from a friend...
She knows I love my boy, so she had this long-sleeved t-shirt made for me with Will's name and ears on one sleeve. =) Phone shot.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
t-shirt
,
paw-print
,
dog-lover
,
phoneography
,
will's-name
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
That is so sweet. Love it.
January 3rd, 2025
