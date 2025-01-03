Previous
A gift from a friend... by marlboromaam
A gift from a friend...

She knows I love my boy, so she had this long-sleeved t-shirt made for me with Will's name and ears on one sleeve. =) Phone shot.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
That is so sweet. Love it.
January 3rd, 2025  
