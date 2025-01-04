Previous
In the woods by the wash... by marlboromaam
In the woods by the wash...

Below freezing temps this morning, but lots of sunshine.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Mickey Anderson ace
Reminds mke of Surveying. Lots of ravines and washes here in NE Ohio!
January 4th, 2025  
