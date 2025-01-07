Previous
Oak leaves... by marlboromaam
Oak leaves...

Still hanging on and have only begun to fall from the red oak trees.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
moni kozi
wow! there are still leaves on branches...
it feels like winter is yet to come...
January 7th, 2025  
Mags
@monikozi These are back in the woods where they are sort of protected from the elements. But a lot of the oaks will hang on to their leaves until spring when the new leaves push the old ones off.
January 7th, 2025  
Bucktree
Beautiful colors and backlighting.
January 7th, 2025  
Mags
@dkellogg Thank you very much, David. So glad you noticed the light. =)
January 7th, 2025  
KWind
Pretty colours.
January 7th, 2025  
Diana
wonderful the way you caught the light on them, beautiful capture and colours.
January 7th, 2025  
Beverley
How beautiful these leaves grow old… so pretty
January 7th, 2025  
Mags
@kwind Thank you.

@ludwigsdiana Thank you so much, Diana. Always appreciate your comments.

@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.
January 7th, 2025  
