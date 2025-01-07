Sign up
Previous
Photo 2089
Oak leaves...
Still hanging on and have only begun to fall from the red oak trees.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
8
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6371
photos
139
followers
89
following
572% complete
2082
2083
2084
2085
2086
2087
2088
2089
2086
1732
2087
1733
2088
1734
2089
1735
Views
17
8
2
365 Main Album
6th December 2024 2:14pm
green
,
winter
,
leaves
,
rust
,
orange
,
wintertime
,
oak-leaves
,
red-oak
moni kozi
wow! there are still leaves on branches...
it feels like winter is yet to come...
January 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
@monikozi
These are back in the woods where they are sort of protected from the elements. But a lot of the oaks will hang on to their leaves until spring when the new leaves push the old ones off.
January 7th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful colors and backlighting.
January 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
Thank you very much, David. So glad you noticed the light. =)
January 7th, 2025
KWind
ace
Pretty colours.
January 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
wonderful the way you caught the light on them, beautiful capture and colours.
January 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
How beautiful these leaves grow old… so pretty
January 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
@kwind
Thank you.
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you so much, Diana. Always appreciate your comments.
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
January 7th, 2025
