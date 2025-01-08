Previous
Where I had to be at the crack this morning... by marlboromaam
Photo 2087

Where I had to be at the crack this morning...

For a bone density scan. Took all of 15 minutes. Phone shot and the parking lot was almost empty at that time.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
571% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Purdey (Sharon) ace
Always good to be in and out before everyone else. Hope all is okay.
January 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
The early bird…
January 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact