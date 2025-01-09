Previous
Candid phone capture... by marlboromaam
Candid phone capture...

After yesterday's early appointment, I had time to renew my drivers license at the DMV. Arrived a half hour before they opened and people were already outside waiting. So I attempted a few candid shots to pass the time. =)
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Beverley ace
Good shot! Lovely with sunshine
January 9th, 2025  
