Across the parking lot... by marlboromaam
Across the parking lot...

From the building I was at Wednesday morning, is another medical building I have to visit once a year and sometimes twice. The dermatologist checks me up and down for any signs of skin cancer and usually freezes any spots she finds. Phone shot.
10th January 2025

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
Beautiful light and reflections.
January 10th, 2025  
