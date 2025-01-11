Sign up
Previous
Photo 2091
Frosty windshield...
No snow for us, but there's still time. =)
Phone shot.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6402
photos
139
followers
89
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
23rd December 2024 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
macro
,
frost
,
windshield
,
wintertime
,
phoneography
,
ice-crystals
Susan Wakely
ace
Great patterns. Similar weather here.
January 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
January 11th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Interesting frost!
January 11th, 2025
