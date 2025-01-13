Sign up
Previous
Photo 2095
Icicles on the bird feeders...
And nearly empty. All bird feeders have been refilled since this image was captured. =)
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
winter
,
icicles
,
bird-feeder
,
wintertime
,
freezing-rain
Corinne C
ace
You certainly have some cold weather. Happy birds!
January 13th, 2025
winghong_ho
Too cold for the bird to come.
January 13th, 2025
