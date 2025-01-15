Previous
Rusty nail with tiny lichens... by marlboromaam
Rusty nail with tiny lichens...

On an old landscape timber.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
JackieR ace
Beautiful macro
January 15th, 2025  
LTaylor ace
good job
January 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you very much, Jackie.

@365projectltaylor Thank you.
January 15th, 2025  
