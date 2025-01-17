Sign up
Photo 2099
Vintage feet and vintage TV shows...
For the people selfie challenge. Phone shot. =)
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6422
photos
139
followers
89
following
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
2096
1742
2097
1743
2098
1744
2099
1745
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
14th January 2025 10:44pm
Tags
tv
,
feet
,
selfie
,
phoneography
,
people-37
Diana
ace
that looks so comfy.
January 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Ha ha! Thank you, Diana.
January 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks a great shot of relaxation.
January 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
January 17th, 2025
