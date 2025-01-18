Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2100
Reflections...
Buildings shot the other day. Phone shot.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6424
photos
139
followers
89
following
575% complete
View this month »
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
Latest from all albums
2097
1743
2098
1744
2099
1745
2100
1746
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
8th January 2025 7:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
reflections
,
winter
,
bare
,
architecture
,
wintertime
,
phoneography
Michelle
Beautiful reflections and colours in this capture
January 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
@bigmxx
Thank you, Michelle.
January 18th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections.
January 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close