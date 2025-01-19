Previous
A couple of sparrows... by marlboromaam
Photo 2101

A couple of sparrows...

Under the feeders.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and light, the one behind seems quite chatty ;-)
January 19th, 2025  
