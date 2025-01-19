Sign up
Previous
Photo 2101
A couple of sparrows...
Under the feeders.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
1
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6426
photos
140
followers
90
following
575% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
4th January 2025 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
winter
,
grass
,
seed
,
sparrows
,
wintertime
,
wild-birds
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and light, the one behind seems quite chatty ;-)
January 19th, 2025
