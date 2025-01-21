Previous
Loblolly pine cone... by marlboromaam
Photo 2103

Loblolly pine cone...

Rendered in the Impressionist app with a different option.
21st January 2025

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
576% complete

Beverley
Beautiful colours…
January 21st, 2025  
Mags
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.
January 21st, 2025  
Diana
Oh I love the colourful one, fabulous edit!
January 21st, 2025  
moni kozi
A very eye catching image
January 21st, 2025  
Casablanca
Loving what you did with this, the colours are so interesting and all those shapes to look at
January 21st, 2025  
