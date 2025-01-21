Sign up
Previous
Photo 2103
Loblolly pine cone...
Rendered in the Impressionist app with a different option.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
5
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6430
photos
140
followers
90
following
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
2102
2103
2100
1746
2101
1747
2102
1748
2103
1749
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Tags
winter
,
leaves
,
pine-cone
,
wintertime
,
pine-needles
,
loblolly
Beverley
ace
Beautiful colours…
January 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
January 21st, 2025
Diana
ace
Oh I love the colourful one, fabulous edit!
January 21st, 2025
moni kozi
A very eye catching image
January 21st, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Loving what you did with this, the colours are so interesting and all those shapes to look at
January 21st, 2025
