Good or bad day...

No day is good for me to get a mammogram. Of all the tests I despise the most - it's that! I'd rather get a colonoscopy. They put you to sleep for that and you feel no pain. Mammograms hurt! Ladies, how many of you would like to take the man who invented this vice grip for your breasts and put a couple of his parts in it?!!! And I know you know which part. Grrrr!



We got snow this morning! Pics to come a little later. =)