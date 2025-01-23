Sign up
Photo 2105
A tiny cluster of cushion moss...
Eaten by deer, squirrels and rabbits.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6435
photos
140
followers
90
following
4th January 2025 12:12pm
Tags
green
,
winter
,
macro
,
wintertime
,
cushion-moss
Casablanca
ace
So cute. Reminds me of my late Grandma's powder puffs on her dressing table
January 23rd, 2025
