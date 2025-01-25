Previous
Broomsedge by the road... by marlboromaam
Photo 2107

Broomsedge by the road...

Now all gone. The county mowers came. =(
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
So beautiful, what a pity it got mowed.
January 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely tones.
January 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.

@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
January 25th, 2025  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
Really beautiful light and focus. Bravo!
January 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
@kellyanngray Thank you very much, Kelly.
January 25th, 2025  
