Previous
Photo 2107
Broomsedge by the road...
Now all gone. The county mowers came. =(
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
5
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Tags
winter
,
macro
,
wintertime
,
broomsedge-bluestem
,
andropogon-virginicus
,
broomsedge
,
old-field-broomstraw
Diana
ace
So beautiful, what a pity it got mowed.
January 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely tones.
January 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
January 25th, 2025
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Really beautiful light and focus. Bravo!
January 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
@kellyanngray
Thank you very much, Kelly.
January 25th, 2025
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.