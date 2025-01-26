Previous
Silky moon and sky... by marlboromaam
Silky moon and sky...

Phone shot rendered in the Impressionist app with the silk option.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Beverley ace
Ever so beautiful… magical
January 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
January 26th, 2025  
Karen ace
I love those shapely branches! The tree looks great against the moon and blue sky.
January 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great contrast of the moon and branches.
January 26th, 2025  
