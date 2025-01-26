Sign up
Previous
Photo 2108
Silky moon and sky...
Phone shot rendered in the Impressionist app with the silk option.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
4
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6440
photos
141
followers
90
following
577% complete
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
2105
1751
1752
2106
2107
1753
2108
1754
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365 Main Album
Tags
moon
,
winter
,
wintertime
,
bare-branches
,
phoneography
,
apple-app
,
dogwood-branch
,
ai-impressionist-app
,
silk-option
Beverley
ace
Ever so beautiful… magical
January 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
January 26th, 2025
Karen
ace
I love those shapely branches! The tree looks great against the moon and blue sky.
January 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great contrast of the moon and branches.
January 26th, 2025
