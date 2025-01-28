Previous
Bare branches... by marlboromaam
Photo 2110

Bare branches...

Just a few brown oak leaves hanging on. January is flying past me and February is nearly here!
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
John Falconer
Great winter image.
January 28th, 2025  
Mags
@johnfalconer Thank you, John.
January 28th, 2025  
Casablanca
The woods look so dense
January 28th, 2025  
