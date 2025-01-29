Sign up
Photo 2111
Lichen...
Usnea hirta closeup and personal. It has a worldwide distribution. =)
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Tags
winter
,
macro
,
lichen
,
wintertime
,
usnea-hirta
