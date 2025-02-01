Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2114
Spiky ball bumper crop this year...
I have nine boxes full of Sweetgum tree balls waiting for me to hot glue them to wreath forms. They've been waiting a long time. I think this year's crop will just go to the birds and squirrels.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6452
photos
142
followers
90
following
579% complete
View this month »
2107
2108
2109
2110
2111
2112
2113
2114
Latest from all albums
2111
1757
2112
1758
2113
1759
2114
1760
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
12th January 2025 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
blue-sky
,
wintertime
,
sweetgum-tree
,
sweetgum-balls
,
spiky-balls
,
on1-vignette
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close