Previous
Spiky ball bumper crop this year... by marlboromaam
Photo 2114

Spiky ball bumper crop this year...

I have nine boxes full of Sweetgum tree balls waiting for me to hot glue them to wreath forms. They've been waiting a long time. I think this year's crop will just go to the birds and squirrels.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
579% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact