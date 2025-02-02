Sign up
Previous
Photo 2115
Digital dashboard...
It was a little unnerving. I still prefer an analog dash. Phone shot and inspired by Thom.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
car
,
winter
,
dashboard
,
speedometer
,
direction
,
dash
,
wintertime
,
phoneography
,
fuel-gauge
,
temperature-gauge
Mags
ace
@rhoing
=)
February 2nd, 2025
Karen
ace
Oh my goodness! I'd need to take a full year’s university course to get my head wrapped around that lot!
It does look very snazzy, though - interesting capture!
February 2nd, 2025
Diana
ace
What an interesting dashboard! Do you have park distance control on your wheels?
February 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
@cocokinetic
Thank you, Karen.
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana. I'm not sure. There are things I haven't used and I've had this car over a year! I still turn my head when backing up because I can't get used to and trust the rear camera. But it's not a luxury car by any stretch of the imagination. It's a Ford Escape 2023 model.
February 2nd, 2025
