Previous
Digital dashboard... by marlboromaam
Photo 2115

Digital dashboard...

It was a little unnerving. I still prefer an analog dash. Phone shot and inspired by Thom.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
579% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
@rhoing =)
February 2nd, 2025  
Karen ace
Oh my goodness! I'd need to take a full year’s university course to get my head wrapped around that lot!

It does look very snazzy, though - interesting capture!
February 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
What an interesting dashboard! Do you have park distance control on your wheels?
February 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
@cocokinetic Thank you, Karen.

@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana. I'm not sure. There are things I haven't used and I've had this car over a year! I still turn my head when backing up because I can't get used to and trust the rear camera. But it's not a luxury car by any stretch of the imagination. It's a Ford Escape 2023 model.
February 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact