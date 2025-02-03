Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2116
Embracing the winter browns...
With a few copper tones from the dead pine branch.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6456
photos
142
followers
90
following
579% complete
View this month »
2109
2110
2111
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
Latest from all albums
2113
1759
2114
1760
2115
1761
2116
1762
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
12th January 2025 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
leaves
,
trees
,
brown
,
wintertime
,
pine-needles
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
The light is very nice!
February 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
@kellyanngray
Thank you, Kelly.
February 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close