Embracing the winter browns... by marlboromaam
Photo 2116

Embracing the winter browns...

With a few copper tones from the dead pine branch.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Kelly Ann Gray ace
The light is very nice!
February 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
@kellyanngray Thank you, Kelly.
February 3rd, 2025  
