Previous
The texture of crepe myrtle seed balls... by marlboromaam
Photo 2117

The texture of crepe myrtle seed balls...

Not nearly as fascinating as a Sweetgum ball, but interesting enough.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
580% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured, lovely focus on the textures and great dof.
February 4th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured fv!
February 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact