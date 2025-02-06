Previous
Male goldfinch... by marlboromaam
Photo 2119

Male goldfinch...

Just ate his fill of suet on the platform feeder. Wearing his winter olive green feathers.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Beverley ace
Such pretty goldfinch… a favourite of mine when I was a child
February 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
So beautiful, love the little tilt of his head.
February 6th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Sweet little goldfinch. A few males here are getting their yellow coats
February 6th, 2025  
Corinne ace
So cute , nice from you to offer a shelter
February 6th, 2025  
