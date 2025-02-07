Sign up
Photo 2120
Silky sundown...
Phone shot rendered in the Impressionist app.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
5
4
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6464
photos
142
followers
90
following
Tags
sunset
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
sundown
,
bare-trees
,
wintertime
,
phoneography
,
apple-app
,
ai-impressionist-painter
,
silk-option
Daryl
interesting rendering kind of oil painting effect
February 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
@darylluk
Thank you so much, Daryl. It's the silk option from the app.
February 7th, 2025
KV
ace
Beautiful.
February 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and processing, I love the tones.
February 7th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
So this is not sitting on the phone, but an app? So interesting.
February 7th, 2025
