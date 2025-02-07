Previous
Silky sundown... by marlboromaam
Photo 2120

Silky sundown...

Phone shot rendered in the Impressionist app.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Daryl
interesting rendering kind of oil painting effect
February 7th, 2025  
Mags
@darylluk Thank you so much, Daryl. It's the silk option from the app.
February 7th, 2025  
KV
Beautiful.
February 7th, 2025  
Diana
Beautiful capture and processing, I love the tones.
February 7th, 2025  
Dorothy
So this is not sitting on the phone, but an app? So interesting.
February 7th, 2025  
