Previous
Stromal dystrophy... by marlboromaam
Photo 2121

Stromal dystrophy...

Will has it and we have to keep our eyes on it. Can you see the little white oval spot in his eye? He has them in both eyes about the same size.

Stromal dystrophy in dogs is a condition that causes a buildup of fat droplets in the cornea's middle layer, called the stroma. It's a type of corneal dystrophy, which is an inherited condition that affects the cornea's clarity. The eye vet says it has no effect on his vision and will probably not progress. I first noticed it when he was two years-old, but thank God - it is not growing. I try to get pictures ever so often to compare with older ones.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
581% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kelly Ann Gray ace
Sweet baby! Hope it stays at bay. He's got soulful eyes.
February 8th, 2025  
moni kozi
Ah, so fluffy and lovable.
February 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
@kellyanngray Thank you, Kelly. He's doing fine. =)

@monikozi Thank you, Monica.
February 8th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Oh wow, amazing you can get such a clear shot of the condition. Glad it is not getting worse.
February 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
@casablanca Me too! Thank you!
February 8th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and great news.
February 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
February 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact