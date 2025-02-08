Stromal dystrophy...

Will has it and we have to keep our eyes on it. Can you see the little white oval spot in his eye? He has them in both eyes about the same size.



Stromal dystrophy in dogs is a condition that causes a buildup of fat droplets in the cornea's middle layer, called the stroma. It's a type of corneal dystrophy, which is an inherited condition that affects the cornea's clarity. The eye vet says it has no effect on his vision and will probably not progress. I first noticed it when he was two years-old, but thank God - it is not growing. I try to get pictures ever so often to compare with older ones.

