Will's paw print... by marlboromaam
Will's paw print...

From our January 22 snow event. Phone shot. =)
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
He sure has big paws to make such lovely prints.
February 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
February 10th, 2025  
Sally Ings ace
Love this
February 10th, 2025  
