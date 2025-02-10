Sign up
Photo 2123
Will's paw print...
From our January 22 snow event. Phone shot. =)
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
3
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6471
photos
143
followers
90
following
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2120
1766
2121
1767
2122
1768
2123
1769
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
23rd January 2025 12:48pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
paw-print
,
wintertime
,
phoneography
,
will's-paw-print
Diana
ace
He sure has big paws to make such lovely prints.
February 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
February 10th, 2025
Sally Ings
ace
Love this
February 10th, 2025
