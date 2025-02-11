Sign up
Photo 2124
What's this white stuff...
Will is fascinated by the snow. Down on his front paws sniffing and pushing it around with his nose. Phone shot. =)
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
3
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6473
photos
144
followers
91
following
581% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
23rd January 2025 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
wintertime
,
phoneography
,
deck-floor
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Corinne C
ace
So cute!
February 11th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super capture, love the pose
February 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
@ziggy77
Thank you so much, Jo.
February 11th, 2025
