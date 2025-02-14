Sign up
Previous
Photo 2127
My momma made me...
Wear this silly bow! She wanted me to pose nicely, but I refused. So happy Valentine's Day anyhow. =)
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
6
3
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6479
photos
145
followers
95
following
582% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
8th January 2018 7:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
valentine
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, love it!
February 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
@casablanca
Thank you! =)
February 14th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
So cute
February 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ziggy77
Thank you so much, Jo. =)
February 14th, 2025
Diana
ace
How gorgeous Will looks, beautifully done!
February 14th, 2025
Karen
ace
Will looks very dashing - he needs a date :-)
February 14th, 2025
