My momma made me... by marlboromaam
Photo 2127

My momma made me...

Wear this silly bow! She wanted me to pose nicely, but I refused. So happy Valentine's Day anyhow. =)
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, love it!
February 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
@casablanca Thank you! =)
February 14th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
So cute
February 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ziggy77 Thank you so much, Jo. =)
February 14th, 2025  
Diana ace
How gorgeous Will looks, beautifully done!
February 14th, 2025  
Karen ace
Will looks very dashing - he needs a date :-)
February 14th, 2025  
