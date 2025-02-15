Previous
In another month... by marlboromaam
In another month...

Those fallen leaves will be ready for the mulching blades and the grass will love it.
15th February 2025

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
583% complete

KWind
You have a big yard.
February 15th, 2025  
