Ozzie looking a little cold... by marlboromaam
Ozzie looking a little cold...

From our January snow event and today we get a thunderstorm. SMH!
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Corinne C
Beautiful light. He does look a little cold 😊
February 16th, 2025  
Mags
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.
February 16th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Ozzie looks totally fed up with the snow. Great pic
February 16th, 2025  
Beverley
Chilly and beautiful…
February 16th, 2025  
Kitty Hawke
Ohhh....dear of him....he needs a scarf and hat !
February 16th, 2025  
Kate
Ozzie needs a blanket over his shoulders!
February 16th, 2025  
