Photo 2129
Ozzie looking a little cold...
From our January snow event and today we get a thunderstorm. SMH!
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
statue
,
ozzie
,
garden-art
,
wintertime
,
yard-art
,
concrete-statue
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful light. He does look a little cold 😊
February 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
February 16th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Ozzie looks totally fed up with the snow. Great pic
February 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Chilly and beautiful…
February 16th, 2025
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohhh....dear of him....he needs a scarf and hat !
February 16th, 2025
Kate
ace
Ozzie needs a blanket over his shoulders!
February 16th, 2025
