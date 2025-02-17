Sign up
Photo 2130
Moon over Carolina...
And there's still more spiky balls to fall.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
1
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
moon
,
winter
,
blue-sky
,
wintertime
,
sweetgum-tree
,
sweetgum-balls
,
spiky-balls
Corinne C
ace
A delightful composition. The blue sky brings images of Spring!
February 17th, 2025
