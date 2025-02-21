Previous
Signs of the Yellow-bellied Sapsucker... by marlboromaam
Photo 2134

Signs of the Yellow-bellied Sapsucker...

Per Google, the rings of holes in a line up and down this Sweetgum tree are signs of...

The Yellow-bellied Sapsucker makes two kinds of holes in trees to harvest sap. Round holes extend deep in the tree and are not enlarged. The sapsucker inserts its bill into the hole to probe for sap. Rectangular holes are shallower, and must be maintained continually for the sap to flow. The sapsucker licks the sap from these holes, and eats the cambium of the tree too. New holes usually are made in a line with old holes, or in a new line above the old.

The sapwells made by Yellow-bellied Sapsuckers attract hummingbirds, which also feed off the sap flowing from the tree. In some parts of Canada, Ruby-throated Hummingbirds rely so much on sapwells that they time their spring migration with the arrival of sapsuckers. Other birds as well as bats and porcupines also visit sapsucker sapwells.

Yellow-bellied Sapsuckers have been found drilling sapwells in more than 1,000 species of trees and woody plants, though they have a strong preference for birches and maples.

More info here - https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Yellow-bellied_Sapsucker/overview#:~:text=The%20Yellow%2Dbellied%20Sapsucker%20makes,for%20the%20sap%20to%20flow.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
