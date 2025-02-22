Sign up
Previous
Photo 2135
Goldfinches digging in on their thistle feeder...
I have seen more goldfinches this year than in previous years and less house finches. Makes me wonder where those little raspberry red birds have gone.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
winter
,
bird-feeder
,
wintertime
,
goldfinches
,
wild-birds
Kathy A
ace
They are very cute
February 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
@kjarn
Thank you, Kathy.
February 22nd, 2025
