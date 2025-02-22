Previous
Goldfinches digging in on their thistle feeder... by marlboromaam
Goldfinches digging in on their thistle feeder...

I have seen more goldfinches this year than in previous years and less house finches. Makes me wonder where those little raspberry red birds have gone.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Kathy A ace
They are very cute
February 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
@kjarn Thank you, Kathy.
February 22nd, 2025  
