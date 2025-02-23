Sign up
Previous
Photo 2136
Some people...
Think the woods are a place to dump their trash. Grrr! On a piece of property that is adjacent to mine where we don't dump our trash - we haul it to the recycle area that is not a mile down the road. Are they lazy or what?
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6497
photos
146
followers
95
following
585% complete
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
30th January 2025 3:23pm
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
trash
,
wintertime
,
intimate-landscape
Michelle
It makes my blood boil just how lazy some people are who don't care about the beauty around them
February 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
@bigmxx
Mine too. Thank you, Michelle.
February 23rd, 2025
KWind
ace
That happens here too! It's disgusting!
February 23rd, 2025
