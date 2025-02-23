Previous
Some people...
Think the woods are a place to dump their trash. Grrr! On a piece of property that is adjacent to mine where we don't dump our trash - we haul it to the recycle area that is not a mile down the road. Are they lazy or what?
23rd February 2025

Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Michelle
It makes my blood boil just how lazy some people are who don't care about the beauty around them
February 23rd, 2025  
@bigmxx Mine too. Thank you, Michelle.
February 23rd, 2025  
That happens here too! It's disgusting!
February 23rd, 2025  
